Barbie’s ‘Dream House’ in Malibu is available on Airbnb

Hidden between the mountains of Malibu is the Dream House of Barbie doll and her partner, Ken, a pink paradise in which fashion, glamor and parties immerse guests in a universe as fun as it is illogical.

That first Barbie residence marketed in 1962, made of cardboard and which suggested being a bachelorette apartment, has been transformed so much to this day that it will now be available on Airbnb for two lucky users of the real estate rental platform to spend a night in their facilities.

Like that house from the sixties, this one does not have a kitchen, instead it has spits with plastic food and has ceased to be the spindly doll’s maiden corner by having Ken, her partner, as the official host and decorator.

The rosy experience, which is only accessible by car, is one of many publicity strategies accompanying the premiere of “Barbie,” the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The dream begins at the entrance of an exclusive residential complex overlooking the Pacific beaches of Malibu (California, USA).

A path of deep fuchsia bougainvillea decorates the hill that directs attendees into the venue, and once the gate opens, a surreal slide culminating in a faux pool bursts into the space.

Synthetic grass and a pair of pink and blue lounge chairs dress the outdoor area that has an infinity pool, this one for real, while a corridor of vibrant latticework leads to Barbie and Ken’s room, the most important place in the house. .

The room with a round bed mixes elements of cowboys, of which a huge plastic horse stands out, with Californian surfing and the charm of the catwalks.

The rest of the fun and illogical house is made up of an outdoor gym with a splendid view of the sea, a sandbox -Ken’s favorite-, and a dance floor for roller skates very much in the style of the 1980s.

The premiere of “Barbie” has caused great expectation since in 2018 Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street”, 2013) revealed that he was in negotiations to star in a film based on the popular Mattel toy first marketed more than 60 years.

The film directed by Greta Gerwig, nominated for an Oscar for “Ladybird” and “Little Women”, revolves around a doll who lives in Barbieland and is expelled into the real world for not being perfect enough.

In February, Warner Bros. studios unveiled the first trailer for the story and later surprised with the announcement of a diverse and versatile cast that includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells, as well as the pop star Dua Lipa, who will play a mermaid Barbie with electric blue hair.

Singers like Karol G, Aldo Ranks and PinkPantheress are part of the official “soundtrack” of the film and Nicki Minaj together with Ice Spice have revived and renewed the “anthem” of “Barbie Girl”, created by Aqua in 1997, with the new song «Barbie World».

But Barbie fever has crossed the screen and for months the marketing team of the Warner Bros. film has done the best job possible to promote its release on July 21.

From pop-up stores, immersive experiences into the world of Barbie, collaborations with brands of clothing, shoes, skates and water inflatables to a special edition line of Hot Wheels toy cars, the franchise has achieved that few market places stay out of the “pink Barbie” invasion.

Airbnb has made it clear that the chance to win the night in the House of Dreams is not subject to a contest and that all users of its platform will be able to try to make a reservation on its portal on Monday, July 17 at 17:00 GMT. The dream house will only be available for two overnight stays on July 21 and 22.

