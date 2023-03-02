Spanish Cup



Even without Lewandowski: Barca wins at Real Madrid



FC Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso (r) claims the ball against Luka Modric.

Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP





Madrid FC Barcelona and Real Madrid meet three times in five weeks. At the start of the Clasico weeks, Barca wins in Madrid and has the best chance of reaching the cup final.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />

Even without the injured striker Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona opened the Clasico weeks with a win and made a big step towards the double.

The Catalans won the semi-final first leg of the Spanish Football Cup at their great rivals Real Madrid 1-0 (1-0) and thus have the best chance of reaching the final in the second leg on April 5th. Before that, however, the two top clubs will meet in the championship on March 19, where Barca could make a preliminary decision given their seven-point lead.

Finale in Sevilla

In the second semi-final, CA Osasuna won the first leg against Athletic Bilbao 1-0. The final will take place in Seville on May 6th.

At the Estadio Bernabeu, an own goal by Eder Militao sealed Barca’s victory (26′). The defender was unlucky after a save by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. In the first half, it was practically the only chance for the guests, with Lewandowski missing due to a muscle injury.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />

Ter Stegen without weaknesses

Otherwise, in a hard-fought game, Real pushed for Marc-André ter Stegen’s goal, but he showed no weaknesses. Team-mate Sergio Busquets was playing his 46th Clasico, surpassing Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi (both 45). Former world champions Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger started at Real. Ex-Bayern professional David Alaba was injured.

Both teams gave nothing. Again and again there were tough duels and provocations. The main focus was on Real striker Vinicius Junior and Barcas Gavi.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230302-99-808116/2

(dpa)