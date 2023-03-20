Checkmate could be said from now on in Spain in football terms, a chess term that can acquire an important meaning in LaLiga that once again lived a dramatic Classic, one of those that is used every semester in the most important rivalry of world soccer.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1 and has practically sentenced a league that already has a considerable distance of 12 points with the Catalans who already took the first verse of the Alirón this Sunday at the Camp Nou.

The competition has 38 days, but a Clásico is not part of any of them, it is as if both teams rose to play on a heavenly field, far from the noise and hubbub of the rest of the teams in Spain and, more now, than everything It could be defined on date 26, that’s how both teams understood it, although they had different ways of demonstrating it.

The blaugrana monopolized the ball but the routes seemed to be more accurate for those led by Carlo Ancelotti who found special benefits on the left wing and, on one of those occasions, Vinicius caused Araújo to make a mistake and send the ball to his own goal at 9 ′.

The Blaugrana didn’t falter but they didn’t push for an equalizer against a Real Madrid team that seemed comfortable even without the ball. It wasn’t until an explosive action of three shots, one of them that ended up in the nets near the break and with a new account Sergi Roberto inspired by a Clásico that the Camp Nou came out of the silence in which it had been plunged for several minutes.

Almost a copy of the first half, the complement represented more drama as the minutes progressed with an increasingly demanding Courtois and with an Asensio who scored near the end, although the action was invalidated for being out of place to give rest to those of Xavi Hernandez.

Already in compensation, a cross from the left that was finished off by Kessié in front of the frame represented the play that all of Catalonia was waiting for and, possibly, the action that can be worth an entire League: the Ivorian greeted a maddened crowd before a demonstration of drama in the Clásico, this time one that not only gives joy to the ‘Culés’ but can also put the 27th LaLiga title in the showcases of Saint Joan Despí, checkmate they would say in chess, ‘Kessié mate’ is said now in catalan