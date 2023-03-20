Real Madrid took the lead in El Clásico against the tide of play when Vinicius Jr’s cross was headed into his own goal by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Barça equalized just before the break with a shot from Sergi Roberto after deflecting a shot from Raphinha.

Marco Asensio saw a late Real goal disallowed for offside, before Kessie scored the winner in stoppage time.

Both teams have 12 league games left and Barca are in a dominant position as they look to win the title for the first time since 2018-19.

“It depends on us and that is the most important thing. I’m happy to have helped the team with a goal. It was epic at the end and I’m happy that Franck scored the goal.”

«The game changed when we thought that Asensio had scored, he declared himself offside and we scored. It feels even better when you win with a late goal and it’s fantastic to do it in front of our supporters.”

Reigning Spanish champions Real come into this game having beaten Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday to complete a 6-2 aggregate win to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Karim Benzema, who scored against the reds, fired the first shot of the game in the opening minute but saw his shot from outside the area well held by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

But the visitors were indebted to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made excellent saves to avoid Robert Lewandowski’s fine 25-yard strike and Raphinha’s header.

Real took a lead in the ninth minute, but 26-time Spanish champions Barcelona had the better part of the first half.

Andreas Christensen missed two chances and Raphinha had a shot deflected by Courtois before Roberto equalized on 45 minutes.

Ronald Araujo scored the first own goal of the LaLiga Clásico of the 21st century

Lewandowski, La Liga’s top scorer with 15 goals, had a shot deflected just wide, before Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo fired the other way in his first appearance.

Raphinha came close to winning on 74 minutes, but was prevented by another excellent save from Courtois, while Lewandowski also fired into the side of the net.

Asensio had only been on the pitch for six minutes when he put the ball into the net for Real, but the goal was disallowed after tight video refereeing for offside.

Substitute Kessie was then Barcelona’s hero in the 92nd minute, finishing off after some fine work from Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona manager Xavi said: “The league is not decided, but it’s a great win of course.

“I think we deserved the victory and we were better than Real Madrid, we created more chances.”

Barcelona is next in action on April 1 with an away game in Elche before Real Madrid host Real Valladolid the following day.

