Barcelona after 2-1 in the "Clasico" against Real before winning the title

Barcelona after 2-1 in the "Clasico" against Real before winning the title

FC Barcelona took a big step towards the Spanish football championship title by beating their arch-rivals. The Catalans defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at home on Sunday, leaving the holders 12 points clear with 12 games to go. After a goal by Sergi Roberto (45′) and an own goal by Ronaldo Araujo (9′), it looked like it was going to be 1-1, but then Franck Kessie struck (92′).

David Alaba was still missing at Real because of a thigh injury, but the Viennese is still expected at the ÖFB camp on Monday. The game at the Camp Nou started to the liking of the guests. Vinicius Junior crossed in and Araujo headed the ball into his own net. Barca stepped up a gear and Sergi Roberto equalized just before half-time with a shot inside the box.

After the change of sides, the home side presented themselves as a slightly stronger team, but were initially lucky that a goal by Real’s Marco Asensio was disallowed by VAR for a razor-thin offside position (83′). Substitute Kessie got the “lucky punch” after preparatory work by Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde.

