Barcelona was defeated in its visit to Bolivia and now it minimizes its chances of advancing in the Copa Libertadores.

The team led by Fabián Bustos lost 1-0 against Bolívar, in La Paz, the Bolivian capital.

Said match was played on the night of this Tuesday, February 23, 2023.

With this defeat, Barcelona is in third position, out of four possible, in group C of the Copa Libertadores.

In the last minute of the game goalkeeper Victor Mendoza, who had saved his team was defeated by the player Ronnie Fernández.

The player Janner Corozo was injured, so Barcelona lost a lot on offense.

The defeat on the last date, at home and against Palmeiras from Brazil, had conditioned Barcelona in the Libertadores.

He Guayaquil team he traveled to Bolivia with the pressure of winning and recovering from the defeat against the Brazilians.

Bolívar and Barcelona had few and clear chances to score.

The game was played in the middle of the field and no one dared to do more.

On the next close, Barcelona will visit Palmeiras in Brazil.

This match will be played next Wednesday, June 7 from 7:30 p.m.

To close the participation in the group stage, the yellow team will receive Cerro Porteño on June 29 at the Monumental stadium.