Barcelona misses penalties and Bauman gives him victory over Bolívar

The Argentinian Jonathan Bauman gave victory this Wednesday to Barcelona for 2-1 over Bolívar in a match where the Ecuadorian club missed two penalties but ended up adding their first three points in Group C of the Copa Libertadoreswith which he matched the three units of his rival.

Fernando Gaibor, at minute 37; and Bauman, at 75; they converted Barcelona’s goals, while the Chilean Ronnie Fernández momentarily tied for the Bolivian team.

Barcelona ended up savoring a very suffered triumph since missed two penalties executed by the Argentine Francisco Fydriszewski and the Ecuadorian Gabriel Cortéz.

The impetus with which the local team started the match began to be controlled in their shots by the goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, and also by the lack of precision in the final shot by Janner Corozo, from the Argentines Christian Ortiz and Fydriszewski, who He even crashed the ball off the crossbar.

Bolívar came out of the pressure and through the Spanish Pablo Hervías, on the right side, was bringing danger to the goal of the Argentine Javier Burrai, but it was the Chilean Ronnie Fernández who came closest to converting. However, he headed weakly and the local goalkeeper controlled the action.

gaibor

When the party had balanced between control and dominance, an action arose in which Ortiz and Díaz participated, which enabled Precise so that Gaibor ramatara and scored the first goal with the help of Nicolás Ferreira, who deflected the shot and misplaced Lampe.

Corozo entered the opponent’s box at speed and when he tried to outwit Jesús Sagredo, he fouled him, which Peruvian referee Kevin Ortega punished with a penalty in the 41st minute, but Fydriszewski’s execution was easily anticipated by Lampe, who blocked the shot.

Second time

Barcelona returned to the second half with more desire to extend the advantage, but Lampe parried a shot from Fydriszewski, winning the duel once again.

As soon as Adonis Preciado entered to replace Corozo, he doubled up on attack and Sagredo committed a new penalty, but Cortéz, who had also entered minutes before, disputed the charge with Bauman, and his shot went to the right side of Lampe’s goal, at minute 69.

Bolívar took advantage of the local confusion and reached the tie with a precise shot from Fernández to one side of the goalkeeper.

The box led by Argentine coach Fabián Bustos did not give up, and Cortéz launched a through pass to Díaz, who from the bottom of the field delayed a pass for Bauman, and this one with a half turn and with subtlety finished off at the bottom of the goal, far and over Lampe.

On the third date, Barcelona will receive Palmeiras on May 3 and Bolívar will visit Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, on the same day. EFE