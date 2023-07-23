Barcelona Prize, six months in the city of Gaudí to study sustainability linked to design – two scholarships for under 35s

Applications by 15 September 2023

The third edition of the Barcelona Prize is underway, the residency programme dedicated to the topics of sustainable design and addressed to two young designerssponsored by Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture, the General Directorate for Public and Cultural Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and theItalian Cultural Institute of Barcelona in collaboration with the IED Barcelona (European Institute of Design).

Winners will be offered the chance to spend a period of six months in Barcelona (February-July 2024) to professionally deepen their research in the field of sustainability linked to design. During the residency, the selected candidates will participate in the cultural initiatives organized by the Italian Cultural Institute of Barcelona and by IED Barcelona and will also have the opportunity to present the results of their research to the public.

The bags provide a monthly allowance of 2,250 euros for living expenses and participation in activities at a studio or organization specialized in sustainable design issues; a return flight ticket to Barcelona from Italy (in economy class); there insurance coverage for health care expenses, injuries, accidents.

PARTICIPATION REQUIREMENTS

The initiative is reserved for those born after 31 December 1988 with:

bachelor’s or master’s or single-cycle degree, or recognized equivalent qualification, in Design or Architecture, or a first or second level or single-cycle Academic Diploma, or recognized equivalent qualification, in Design, or a post-graduate degree (Second Level Master’s, Doctorate or recognized equivalent qualification) pertaining to Design, with: proven planning and/or research activity in the specific sector of sustainable design adequate knowledge of the English language (and preferably also of Spanish). HOW TO PARTICIPATE

The application must be accompanied by the following documentation:

the course of life signed by the candidate (in Italian and in English and/or Spanish);

portfolio with graphic and/or video documentation of the planning and/or research activity in the field of sustainable design.

motivation letter from which the relationship between the themes of the residency and one’s own professional and/or research objectives clearly emerges, also with respect to the local context,

cover letter in support of the candidacy, signed by industry experts;

copy of identification document

CANDIDATURE

Interested parties must send the application form attached to the announcement, by 15 September 2023to the email addresspremiobarcellona@gmail.com.

Trying

+ info: creativitacontemporanea.cultura.gov.it

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.

published: 07/21/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

