On Wednesday, April 5, the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal was held in Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium, in which the local club of the same name and Real Madrid met in the 254th El Clasico. We will remind you that in the first match, which took place at the beginning of March at the Santiago Bernabeu, the guests from the capital of Catalonia celebrated a minimal victory – 1:0.

Spanish Cup. ½ final. Match-answer

“Barcelona” — “Real” — 0:4 (Vinicius Junior, 45+1, Benzema, 50, 57, 81). The first match was 1:0.

It seemed that after the away victory over the arch-rival, the Catalans would not lose their way and calmly reach the final of the Spanish Cup. But it wasn’t here…

Passions began to “boil” with the starting whistle, as evidenced by four yellow cards in the first half hour of the game – and one of them was shown to the coach of the Catalans, Xavi. As for the game itself, it seemed that the hosts quite easily restrained the opponent’s attacking rush. But right before the break, Vinicius Junior hit the goal from the center of the penalty area, Kunde tried to save the situation, but knocked the ball out from behind the goal line. Benzema finished into an empty net for more confidence, but the goal was still recorded for the young Brazilian.

The second half had just started when Real Madrid scored again. Benzema wrote his name on the scoreboard twice: first, the Frenchman accurately hit the corner from the semi-circle in front of the penalty area, and soon he converted a penalty for a rough foul by Cassier against Vinicius.

Leading by three goals, the home team stepped up, but Lunin’s competitor Belgian Courtois acted reliably in the “frame” of Madrid (our compatriot traditionally watched the game from the bench). In the end, shortly before the final whistle, Benzema completed a hat-trick (in the second match in a row!), once again using an assist from Vinicius Junior, and the match ended with a score of 4:0 in favor of the “creamy”. It is noteworthy that this is the first home defeat of the Catalans with a large score in El Clasico since January 1963 – when Barcelona lost to Real Madrid in their home arena with a score of 1:5.

In the second semi-final, “Osasuna” after a home victory (1:0) pressed Athletic from Bilbao in overtime on the road – 1:1 (Ibáñez, 116 – Williams, 33) and reached the final of the Cup for only the second time in its history of Spain Let’s add that the decisive match of the tournament will take place on May 6 in Seville.

