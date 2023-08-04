Home » Barcelona reject Neymar – Sports News
La Liga you have to Barcelonafrench winger Ousmane Dembele 50 million euros for Paris Saint-Germain had agreed with. With this transfer development, a new claim has been put forward.

XAVI’DEN NEYMAR’A VETO

According to the news of the Spanish newspaper SportPSG to Barça in this transfer negotiation NeymarHe suggested.

While the French giant conveyed that they could hire Neymar to the Catalan team during the negotiations, it was learned that Barcelona did not take kindly to this offer. The coach said that Xavi was not among the players he wanted to see Neymar in the dressing room.

Neymar recorded 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games last season.

