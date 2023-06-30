Barcelona terminates Umtiti’s contract by mutual consent – ​​Al Ghad Channel

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – LaLiga – FC Barcelona v Elche – Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain – December 18, 2021 FC Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

Barcelona announced today, Friday, that it has reached an agreement to terminate the contract of its defender Samuel Umtiti.

The French international defender had joined Barcelona from Olympique Lyon in 2016 and his contract was extended until 2026.

The 29-year-old suffered a series of injuries after helping France win the 2018 World Cup and played last season on loan at Italian club Lecce.

Umtiti played 133 matches with Barcelona, ​​winning the King’s Cup three times, the League twice, and the Spanish Super Cup twice.

