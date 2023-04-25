Bargain portal: Ebay classified ads finally removes “Ebay” from the company name

New company, new look: After being taken over by a Norwegian online marketplace, the portal got a (slightly) different name.

The bargain portal Ebay classifieds will remove the Ebay part of the name and will appear under the brand name “Kleinwerbung.de” from May 16th. The company announced on Wednesday in Kleinmachnow near Berlin. The former classifieds division of Ebay, which also includes mobile.de, was sold to the Norwegian online marketplace Adevinta in June 2021.

The deal included the agreement that the classifieds portal did not have to change its name immediately. The renaming went ahead faster than announced. Adevinta originally wanted to take until June 2024 to develop the new brand identity.

Kleinanzeige.de is still one of the most used websites on the German-speaking web, even after the separation from Ebay. With around 40 million users per month, the online classifieds market regularly tops the rankings of the independent online research working group.

The portal is developing from a pure classifieds platform into a shopping website – and is thus competing with the former parent company. Ebay, on the other hand, has recently moved more towards private sellers and has not charged any listing fees or sales commissions since the beginning of March.

Virtually nothing will change for users of eBay classifieds. The new address of the online classifieds market is kleinwerbung.de – the previous domain ebay-kleinwerbung.de will remain available for several years and will forward to the new address.

dpa