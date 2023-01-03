Paralyzed, in a coma and in the 35th week of pregnancy, she managed to carry the pregnancy to term thanks to the treatment received at the Bari Polyclinic. The twenty-three-year-old woman from Taranto was found by her family passed out on the floor of her home due to of ruptured cerebral arteriovenous malformation. She was intubated and stabilized in Taranto and she arrived at the Policlinico di Bari to take charge of the operating unit of physical medicine, rehabilitation and unipolar spinal unit directed by the professor Marisa Megna.

“She was able to carry the pregnancy to term happily,” explains Professor Megna. “This is also thanks to the interdisciplinary collaboration of colleagues in gynecology and neonatology and neonatal intensive care. The baby is fine and the mother, with great effort but constantly, is recovering her cognitive and motor function”, she adds. The team of gynecologists of the operating unit directed by professor Ettore Cicinelli, did all the examinations in the physical and rehabilitation medicine department, then the cesarean delivery was scheduled. The child was then hospitalized for a few days in the neonatology and neonatal intensive care unit directed by the professor Nicola Laforgia.

When she recovered from childbirth, Professor Megna’s staff subjected her to transcranial direct current stimulation which involves the non-invasive use of low-intensity electrical current to promote neuromodulation of the areas of the brain responsible for language and movement . “It was exciting and moving to see the woman move her right arm and hand, an ability previously lost as a result of the cerebrovascular accident. The patient is young, she has ample chances of recovery”, hopes Professor Megna.