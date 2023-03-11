news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 11 – The municipal administration and the city of Bari “celebrate with affection and gratitude the hundred years of Benedetto Armenise, partisan of the Italian Freedom Corps, fighter in the Marches (1943-1944) medal of honor of the Republic and ANPI card”. To celebrate the fellow citizen, the president of the I Municipio Lorenzo Leonetti, on behalf of the administration, gave Armenise a certificate.



