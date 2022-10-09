Yet another tragedy took place on the tracks between the stations of Bari Palese and Bari Parco Nord: today around 10.30 a migrant guest of the Cara was run over and killed by an Intercity train. The scientific police intervened on the spot together with the 118 rescuers and for the surveys the area is being monitored by the judicial authority and the RFI technicians.
