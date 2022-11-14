Home News Bari, student dies at home at 17 of a sudden illness, the school remembers him: “A sad day”
News

Bari, student dies at home at 17 of a sudden illness, the school remembers him: “A sad day”

by admin
Bari, student dies at home at 17 of a sudden illness, the school remembers him: “A sad day”

Suddenly died at just 17 years old. Gigi, from Bari, was attending the second year of the optical address at the Majorana institute in Bari. This was communicated by the same school in the San Paolo district, with a post on social media: “It’s a really sad day for our school community, which is upset from the news he clings to his family in this moment of pain for the loss of Gigi “.

According to initial information, he was found lifeless in his bed: he was transported to the San Paolo hospital but there was nothing more to be done. In the meantime, an autopsy was ordered to verify the causes of death.

“This morning it was very sad to arrive at school and to know that one of our pupils flew to heaven for a lightning heart attack – wrote the principal. Paola Petruzzelli – A life of smiles, goals, challenges, loves that will not exist. Goodbye unfortunate boy, may your beloved mother welcome you. We are all close to your family, already tried by so much pain “.

See also  Curfew at 10pm, Renzi: 'Useless'

You may also like

Christmas lights, the municipalities of Treviso struggling with...

The national autumn grain has been harvested 1.258...

Thousands of young volunteers serve the 14th Airshow...

Assaulted and stolen of the wallet in front...

Libera Valbelluna, a room dedicated to the mafia...

Tlc, Urso: we need a publicly controlled network

G20 Bali summit: Xi, Biden to face new...

Scarmagno, the worker who fell from a scaffolding...

The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing:...

Fano, 23, found dead and stabbed. The ex-husband...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy