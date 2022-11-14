Suddenly died at just 17 years old. Gigi, from Bari, was attending the second year of the optical address at the Majorana institute in Bari. This was communicated by the same school in the San Paolo district, with a post on social media: “It’s a really sad day for our school community, which is upset from the news he clings to his family in this moment of pain for the loss of Gigi “.

According to initial information, he was found lifeless in his bed: he was transported to the San Paolo hospital but there was nothing more to be done. In the meantime, an autopsy was ordered to verify the causes of death.

“This morning it was very sad to arrive at school and to know that one of our pupils flew to heaven for a lightning heart attack – wrote the principal. Paola Petruzzelli – A life of smiles, goals, challenges, loves that will not exist. Goodbye unfortunate boy, may your beloved mother welcome you. We are all close to your family, already tried by so much pain “.