After years of harassment, he found the courage to denounce his ex-partner for stalking, who did not want to resign himself at the end of the relationship: “Even a month is long for those who suffer this harassment”, he wrote in the complaint, without imagining that the invoked justice (“I would like a judge to protect my right to serenity”) would have been slow to arrive due to a technicality. Or rather, a lack of notification that in July blew up the trial for persecutory acts against a 63-year-old from the province of Bari and forced the victim, a 49-year-old fellow citizen, to spend a summer of fear waiting for the new hearing, which it was scheduled for late September.

The story is one of the many that are staged every day in the Italian courts, but no less serious and worrying, considering that late intervention in such cases can be fatal, as demonstrated by the case of Alessandra Matteuzzithe 56-year-old from Bologna who on 23 August was hammered to death by the ex, who had reported in July for stalking.

The Apulian woman also reported the man she had had an affair with several times to the carabinieri: the first time in November 2018, then after a week, then in March 2019, on 4 and 11 January 2021, again on 5 February. After the last complaint, the pm Chiara Giordano he had quickly concluded the investigations, sending the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations at the end of March 2021 and in November the request for indictment.

It took several months to fix the preliminary hearing and finally in July the matter had landed in the courtroom, before Judge Isabella Valenzi, to whom the defendant’s lawyer pointed out the existence of a lack of notification, forcing her to postpone the trial. All to the great bewilderment of the woman (and the lawyers Laura Bellanova e Anna De Tommasowho assist her on behalf of the Gens Nova association), who had already expressed fears for her own safety in the past: “Some time ago she told me that she would take a firearm license”.

A completely veiled threat, which had been repeated several times, as well as the warnings: “You’ll see what will happen to you …”, which arrived on time every time she reiterated that the love story would not start again.

Those obsessive behaviors, moreover, had their roots in a not too recent past: “Since 2013 he controlled my movements with stalking, stalking, intercom calls at night, to the point of threatening me in the face of my firmness of not wanting to be disturbed by him “. The situation would have worsened during the pandemic: “Several times he waited for me in front of the supermarket, he got into my car, he repeated that you’ll see …”. Until the 49-year-old decided to denounce again: “I had done it several times but then, with threats, he forced me to give up taking legal action”.