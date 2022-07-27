Home News Bari, throws muriatic acid in a Libertà bar: 71 year old injured. The attacker is at the police station
Bari, throws muriatic acid in a Libertà bar: 71 year old injured. The attacker is at the police station

Bari, throws muriatic acid in a Libertà bar: 71 year old injured. The attacker is at the police station

A quarrel inside the Trevisani bar, in the Libertà district of Bari, ended with a man in hospital and another on the run, then stopped by the police. The first would have been hit in the face by a stinging liquid, possibly muriatic acid.

The 71-year-old owner of the bar was rescued by 118 and then taken to the Policlinico di Bari. The attacker was identified and taken to the police station: he is a 39-year-old from Bari with a minor criminal record, who allegedly attacked the other for futile reasons: perhaps the refusal to offer him a coffee, which occurred before the attack.

The agents of the Volanti and colleagues of the scientific police intervened on the spot. The jar in which the stinging liquid was found has been found, which will be examined to understand what exactly it is.

