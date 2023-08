According to the information received, the event Solhan town in Yeni Mahalle happened. Realizing that a fire broke out in the barn for an undetermined reason, the residents of the neighborhood reported the situation to the firefighters. Teams going to the neighborhood, after about 2 hours of work extinguished the fire. While the barn became unusable due to the fire, a part of the house in close distance was also affected by the fire.

