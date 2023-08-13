Barn fire near Parchim: Almost 500,000 euros in damage | > – News

As of: 08/12/2023 6:26 p.m

The fire in a barn in Klinken near Parchim has been extinguished. The fire department had been there since early Saturday morning. The police have launched an investigation into arson.

According to the fire brigade, the extinguishing work on the burning barn in Klinken lasted into the evening. The flames were largely extinguished by just before 6 p.m. Around 135 firefighters were deployed throughout the day. According to the police, the damage caused by the fire is around half a million euros. Nobody got hurt.

Farmers supported firefighters

According to a spokesman for the fire brigade, the extinguishing work was difficult because a photovoltaic system was installed on the roof of the barn. In the course of fighting the fire, the firefighters pulled the partly burning hay bales apart with large equipment and removed them from the barn. They were supported by the employees of the affected farm, who also brought the remains of the straw bales to the adjacent fields to cool down. The farmers had also torn down the side walls of the building with a wheel loader so that the emergency services could better extinguish the fire.

Police investigating arson

Employees of the farm tear down the side walls of the barn to make it easier for the fire brigade to put out the fire.

The fire is said to have broken out early on Saturday morning at a point in the hall where old, dry hay was stored. Around 1,000 hay bales were stored in the building. Most of it fell victim to the flames. In the meantime, the fire brigade had asked residents in Klinken and Raduhn to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke. The police do not suspect any natural or technical cause of the fire, so the criminal police have started investigations into arson.

Another fire with high damage

The fire in a straw baler on a field in Gellendin in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district caused property damage of EUR 250,000. According to the police, the fire broke out on Friday, probably due to the high temperatures caused by the work on the straw press. This caused the dry straw to catch fire. When the farmer noticed the fire, he drove his tractor and the straw baler attached to it using the shortest route from the field. So the damage on the field was limited.

