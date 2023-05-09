Barracelli, the program for the companies of southern Sardinia was presented in Selargius. Councilor Salaris: “Strategic sector for the protection of territories and the safety of communities”

– The cycle of presentation of the training program aimed at barracella companies in Sardinia ended today in Selargius, around 170 for a total of 5,000 Sardinian barracella companies. The meeting aimed at barracelli companies, which was also attended by the Prefecture of Cagliari and representatives of Anci (which collaborates on the project) and the Municipality of Selargius, follows that of Sassari which involved operators from Northern Sardinia and that of Tramatza for the companies of Oristano and Nuoro.

“This training program represents an initiative of which we are proud and which we are sure will contribute to increasing the skills, especially from the point of view of safety, of those who work in the territories – explained the Councilor for Local Authorities, Aldo Salaris – We believe that training is necessary to carry out this activity with ever greater efficiency, so important for the protection of the environment and for the safeguarding of human and animal lives. The Region – added the Councilor – is going to meet the barracks for the first time, not only with resources but also with specific initiatives, trying to make a capillary and incisive contribution”.

Specifically, these are 14 training seminars lasting 90 minutes each for a total of 21 hours of training (this basic training course will be followed by the specific one for Captains and officers and company secretaries) which will begin in May for then resume, after the break linked to the participation of barracelli in the fire campaign, in October.

The Department of Local Authorities is also working on the revision of the 1988 law which governs the organization and functioning of barrage companies, which has been in force for 35 years and is now obsolete. “We must start thinking of companies as bodies that can be useful even beyond the borders of their own municipalities, embracing entire territories – Councilor Salaris always explained – We are committed to hesitating as soon as possible a bill for the reorganization of the sector and in this sense we met the representatives of the Sardinian companies to whom we asked to present a proposal that would incorporate the requests of the sector. Today – continued the exponent of the Giunta Solinas – we are working to analyze and try to summarize the various proposals received in such a way as to arrive at a unified proposal which, with respect to the requests presented, is able to grasp the admissible and more incisive aspects to go towards a more modern reorganization of the sector”.

Looking at the resources put in place by the Region, the latest budget law authorized an increase in resources of 550,000 euros for each of the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 for the organization and operation of the companies (1,650,000 euros in total). The funds are added to those already allocated by the Giunta Solinas, which had already foreseen 4,550,000 for the current year. The total resources for 2023 therefore amount to over 5 million euros.