Barranquilla will no longer host the XX Pan American Games 2027

Panam Sports has announced the withdrawal of the organization of the XX Pan American Games scheduled for 2027 in Colombia.

The decision directly affects the Department of Atlántico and the City of Barranquillaas well as Colombian Olympic Committeeleaving the sports community and Colombian citizens in shock.

The letter, dated January 3, 2024, addressed to the President of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano Hurtadonotifies the termination of the Games Host City Contract, signed on August 27, 2021. The decision is based on the terms and provisions of the Host City Contractin particular, the article 76as established in the letter dated August 30, 2023 and complemented by another letter dated October 26, 2023.

According to what was stated in the letter of the October 26, 2023any breach of the requirements specified in said communication voids automatically the extension of time granted for correct non-compliance of the Contract of the Headquarters Citydetailed in the previous letter of the 30th August 2023. This breach enables Panam Sports to immediately terminate the Host City Contract and withdraw the Games from the City of Barranquilla.

The withdrawal of the Games and the consequent termination of the Host City Contract are executed “without prejudice to, and Panam Sports expressly reserves its right to, claim any and all damages and any other right and remedy available,” according to The letter specifies it.

The news has generated disappointment in the sports field and among Colombians, who were already anticipating the opportunity to host one of the most important sporting events in the region.

