Barranquilla’s Malecón was certified as a sustainable tourist destination

The Gran Malecón de Barranquilla was certified as a sustainable tourist destination for the good environmental and cultural practices implemented in the project, as well as for the associated economic development strategies.

It is a landscape project that seeks to highlight the relationship between the city and the Magdalena River, it is a recreational and cultural space designed to “return to the river” and formulated within the framework of the Land Management Plan (POT) of the Atlantic capital.

It is 5.5 kilometers long, it is located on Vía 40 with Calle 79 (near the Puerta de Oro Events Center). It is divided into four sectors, the first dedicated to the gastronomic offer, the second dedicated to recreation, the third to sports practice and the last one planned as a cultural scene.

The certification was delivered by the Andean Inspection and Certification Company (Acert), and is supported by the National Tourism Fund (Fontur). This highlights that the NTS-TS 001-1 technical standard was successfully met, created to recognize the country’s tourist destinations and in which 200 sustainability and responsibility requirements must be met.

“Today we received a new fact and that is that the Gran Malecón receives an award, a certification that the tourism that is practiced there is environmentally sustainable and that its progress, which generates employment, also generates environmental sustainability with the river and with that interaction with nature”, said the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo Heins

The boardwalk seeks to recover the Mallorquín swamp, the urban forest and the pipes and bodies of water in Barranquilla, while providing citizens with a public space for their enjoyment.

The certification was received five years after its inauguration and it is highlighted that in this short period of existence it is on the list of 25 sustainable tourist attractions in the country. The city authorities attributed the achievement to the articulation between the private and public sectors.

“It is a sign of the great value that the Magdalena River has and, therefore, the Gran Malecón for our visitors, who recognize that it is a space for integration for families, and for the enjoyment of all that gastronomic, sociocultural and recreational sports offer that we find here. . In turn, it is a recognition of the work that has been jointly led from the District of Barranquilla to promote the socioeconomic development of the environment, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable tourism,” said Kathy López, head of the Barranquilla tourism office.

The official also said that her office’s commitment is to continue developing responsible practices and strengthening tourism and the city’s natural attractions. Among the actions that endorse the certification is the reduction of the carbon footprint, the strengthening of local enterprises, the preservation, promotion and conservation of cultural heritage.

The management of the certificate began at the end of 2021, it was led by the Barranquilla Tourism Office, together with the private operator and supported by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through Fontur.

“The Gran Malecón is one of the most important milestones of the district Administration in recent years, managing to connect more than 24 million visitors with the Magdalena River since its opening. The certification, without a doubt, is a validation of the collaborative work, the civic culture of the community that visits it, and the operational tasks that had already been fulfilling a large part of the requirements of the regulations, making the destination an excellent candidate to acquire the certification. distinction with the first application process”, said Alex de Bedout, executive director of Puerta de Oro – Caribbean Development Company, the company in charge of the space. with Infobae

