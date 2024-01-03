Barranquillero was found dead in his residence in Santa Marta

In an unfortunate event that occurred this morning, Eduardo Alfonso de Jesús Barros, a 62-year-old man from Barranquilla, was found dead in his residence in the Cristo Rey neighborhood of Santa Marta.

According to preliminary reports, Barros lived alone at home. The residents of the area noticed a nauseating smell coming from Barros’s home and, having not seen him for several days, decided to alert the authorities. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the horrendous scene of Barros hanging from a beam with a rope around his neck.

Members of the Technical Intelligence Corps (CTI) arrived at the scene to carry out urgent actions and remove the body. Barros’ body was transferred to the Santa Marta forensic sciences and legal medicine morgue for the corresponding autopsy.

