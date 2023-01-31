His concern was reiterated yesterday by the president of the Senate and member of the government party, Roy Barreras, because the ministers of Labor, Gloria Ramírez, and of Health, Carolina Corcho, have not presented the projects of these reforms that have been announced.

The parliamentarian days ago warned of the need for these initiatives to begin to be discussed from next February in the extra sessions that the Government will convene, otherwise they could remain on the road for a while.

“Seven months ago I asked the ministers, the announced ministers and the Minister of Labor, to prepare the texts. They don’t have time to spend now just fine-tuning the texts,” said Barreras.

He added that “if we have the obligation to comply with President Petro’s directive to carry out the social reforms that the people demand, we need them to be filed on February 6 to earn us a month and a half because, otherwise, time will not be physically enough. ”.

Last Saturday and Sunday, in a council of ministers headed by President Petro, in addition to discussing the budget addition that the Government will request for various social programs, the head of state urged his team to prioritize major reforms.

At the meeting, Minister Carolina Corcho presented the text of the health reform, and despite the fact that it has not been made public nor is it known to the actors in the system, it was determined that it will be taken to the extra sessions in February.

While Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez announced the week before, regarding the labor and pension reforms, that “they will be fully known on March 16, in my case the labor and pension reforms. That day we will file them”.

The official added on the labor reform that “since October 24, 2022 we are working at our consultation tables. We have been working on some inputs where we have listened to the ILO, the OECD, the labor unions and all those who have to do with the labor reform process that we are dimensioning”.

Regarding the pension reform, Ramírez explained that “we also have a tripartite table, where the Government, the workers and the businessmen are sitting. From there we have had some inputs from the Treasury, DANE, and the proposals and experience of both the individual savings funds, Fasecolda, and the Ministry of Treasury, National Planning and the labor unions”.