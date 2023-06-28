Barresi resigned from the departmental council to be sworn in as the new deputy

The new National Deputy, Jorge Barresi, elected in the last general elections held in the country, officially submitted this Monday his resignation to the plenary session of the San Pedro departmental board, to dedicate himself fully to the preparations for the oath in the Lower House.

The new legislator made a brief evaluation of his experience in the council, as well as He referred to the work that will be carried out from this June 15 in the Chamber of Deputies. In this regard, he announced that he will work to bring large projects to San Pedro.

In this context, Barresi announced that one of his main projects to be presented in the National Congress will be to provide road connectivity to the Agroindustrial corridor with an asphalt work that can link Villa del Rosario with Arroyo and Estero through an all-weather route. .

