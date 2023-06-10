Barros Schelotto summons 24 soccer players for the friendly against Nicaragua

Some 24 soccer players were summoned by the Argentine coach of the National Team, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, for the friendly match with Nicaragua, to be played next Sunday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Defensores del Chaco stadium.

The game against the Nicaraguan national team will take place within the framework of the celebration of Father’s Day and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying operation.

The first activities will begin this Monday June 12 at the High Performance Sports Center “Esc. Oscar Harrison.

The summoned list is the following:

Antonhy Silva, Puebla, Mexico; Santiago Rojas, Tiger, Argentina; Fabian Balbuena, Corinthians, Brazil; Gustavo Gomez, Palmeiras, Brazil; Ramón Sosa, Workshops, Argentina; Bruno Valdez, Boca Juniors, Argentina; Mathías Villasanti, Gremio, Brazil; Matias Rojas, Racing Club, Argentina; Braian Ojeda, Real Salt Lake, United States; Jesus Medina, CSKA Moscow, Russia; Matías Galarza, Vasco Da Gama, Brazil; Miguel Almirón, Newcastle United, England.

In addition they were called; Julius Enciso, Brighton and Hove Albion; Robert Rojas, River Plate; Junior Alonso, FC Krasnodar, Russia; Alejandro Romero G, Al- Tawon, Saudi Arabia; Carlos Gonzalez, Toluca, Mexico; Gabriel Avalos, Junior Argentines; Juan Caceres, Lanus, Argentina; John Spinola, Olympia, Paraguay; Matthew Gamarra, Olympia; Alexis Stoneman; Guaraní, Paraguay; Alvaro Campuzano, Freedom, Paraguay and Diego Gomez, Freedom, Paraguay.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.