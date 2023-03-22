Pavement degradation has become commonplace in the commune of Barumbu. This observation is made this Monday by Capsud.net after a round made in certain avenues of this Commune.

The case of Avenue Kabinda in its intersection with Kasaï, but also that of Bokasa a few meters from its intersection with Avenue Kabambare.





This unfortunate situation makes traffic very difficult on these avenues, in particular by causing traffic jams.

In their interventions in our microphones, the users of these ways asked for the intervention of the authorities. This, for the rehabilitation of these roads for a fluid circulation.

« The current state of this avenue really complicates our life. We are forced to face unnecessary traffic jams. I appeal to the authorities to rehabilitate this avenue”, said a motorcycle user of Bokasa Avenue.

What are the causes of this situation?

According to a resident of Avenue Kabinda, the negligence of the authorities is at the root of the deterioration of most roads in Kinshasa.

« Roads are not regularly maintained. Our authorities are negligent. They are waiting for the situation to deteriorate before they intervene. This, with the objective of unlocking large amounts to perhaps profit and divert“, he said.

It should be noted that Bokasa and Kabinda avenues are the gateways to Kinshasa’s large market, commonly known as “Zando”.

Emongo Gerome



