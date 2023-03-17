The World Baseball Classic is the main international and official tournament of this sport. It was created by Major League Baseball (MLB) and by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), to become the meeting point for the teams of the countries of the world.

This unmatched championship allows the best exponents of world baseball to compete healthily representing their native nations. This tournament also has the purpose of boosting and promoting the sport internationally.

The first edition of the World Baseball Classic was held in March 2006, the second installment of this tournament was held in 2009, and since then it has been held every four years.

Due to its high level of competition, this is one of the most important events in the sports field and in the world of betting, which is why fans choose to go to places like yagame record, to increase the excitement of the encounters.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 edition of this sports world cup is based in the city of Miami, located in the state of Florida in the United States. The tournament began on Saturday March 11 with the matches of the first round.

The twenty participating teams were divided into four groups of five teams, which must face each other to advance to the quarterfinal round. The best two teams from each group qualify.

Subsequently, the winners of the quarterfinals will meet in the semifinal, and finally the two best teams will meet in the final of the tournament, which will take place on Tuesday, March 21.

Until now there are some qualified for the quarterfinals, among which are the teams of Cuba, Venezuela, Australia, Italy and Japan.

The matches have been full of exciting plays to the satisfaction and joy of the audience, as well as those who follow the games through the different communication channels.

Results and projections

As in any sporting event, some teams have general favoritism thanks to the skills of their players, and the integration that the team presents on the field. The same happens in this championship where teams like the Cuban, Venezuelan and the hosts are positioned among the strongest to win the world cup.

In group A, Cuba and Italy stood out, taking positions one and two respectively. Both teams won and lost two games, thus beating their groupmates the Netherlands, Chinese Taipei and Panama.

For their part, Japan and Australia were positioned at the top of group B, demonstrating their supremacy against Korea, the Czech Republic and China. Of this group, the Japanese team stands out, which remained undefeated in the first round.

In group C there was a triple tie between the teams of Canada, Mexico and the United States. Given this situation, a tiebreaker must be made, so the qualifiers for this group have not yet been defined.

Regarding group D, the so-called “group of death”, the Venezuelan team imposed its game and the ability of its players, to qualify undefeated for the quarterfinals. It is followed by the Dominican Republic team tied on points with the Puerto Rican team, who must face each other to define their place in the next round.

an unpredictable ending

Although many assure that their selection will be a winner, experts assure that anything can happen. However, the projections point to the teams of Venezuela, Cuba and the United States, despite the fact that the latter did not stand out as expected in the first round.

We can only wait to meet the new world champion of baseball.

