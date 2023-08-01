Base’s Largest DEX LeetSwap Suspends Trading Due to Problems Due to Exploit By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters LeetSwap, the largest DEX in Base, suspends trading due to problems due to the exploit

The decentralized exchange LeetSwapwhich operates on the Coinbase Base Network (NASDAQ:), announced a halt in trading due to fears of a potential exploit.

On August 1, LeetSwap tweeted that it had detected that some of its liquidity pool may have been compromised and has temporarily halted trading to investigate. In the next update, the exchange said it is working with on-chain security experts to try to recover the blocked liquidity.

Since our DEX is a fork of Solidly, our factory had a “security pause” feature. Read the full text on Cointelegraph

