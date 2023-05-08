Basetti Sani Vettori new provider of Mercy of Florence – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, 07 MAY – Bernardo Basetti Sani Vettori was appointed today as the new provider of Mercy in Florence. He succeeds the oenologist Nicolò D’Afflitto, at the head of the Archofraternity of Piazza Duomo since 1 May 2022, who has not asked for the post to be reappointed.



Basetti Sani Vettori, 70, has been a member of the Misericordia of Florence since 1973 and head of the guard since 2003, in the past he also played the role of chancellor of the institution for some years. “It is a great honor for me to have been called to fill this important position – he underlines in a note – which carries with it a great responsibility towards our brothers and sisters, our employees and all the Florentines to whom they are addressed our services and our daily commitment. My thoughts go to all the people who are in need for health reasons or for social or economic difficulties”. For Basetti Sani Vettori “the reform of the Third Sector places us before a great challenge: we will be called to carry out a profound institutional renewal aimed at guaranteeing the continuation of the activities carried out by our Archconfraternity, in the interest of those who have been able to count on our contribution for centuries of service and of the many people who have decided and who will decide to dedicate their time free of charge for others. A particular look will be given to young people who have a lot to give, especially in terms of generosity and listening”. (HANDLE).

