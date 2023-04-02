Home News BASF, BYD, NEL ASA, NORDEX: The West’s independence from raw materials
The U.S. Treasury Department has released rules on EV purchase incentives that are scheduled to go into effect on April 18, 2023. Buyers receive a tax credit of up to $7,500. Carmakers claiming subsidies for their models…

The U.S. Treasury Department has released rules on EV purchase incentives that are scheduled to go into effect on April 18, 2023. Buyers receive a tax credit of up to $7,500. Automakers who want to claim subsidies for their models must provide the US government with information such as where the raw materials and components for batteries come from. But where does the electricity come from? The supply chain issue occupies management floors around the world – whether at BASF, BYD, NEL or NORDEX, everyone is concerned with bottlenecks and risks. We attended the Aspermont ‘Mining Journal Select’ event in London and captured voices from the resource industry.

