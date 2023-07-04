Home » Basic food basket continues to rise in El Salvador
Basic food basket continues to rise in El Salvador

The cost of the basic food basket (CBA) in El Salvador rose between nine and fifteen percent in one year, indicated on Monday a report by the National Office of Statistics and Censuses (ONEC) of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

The entity specified that in the rural area the CBA increased 25 dollars and in the urban area 20.

The document specified that the greatest increase occurs in the rural area, which is the hardest hit, since the cost rose 15.2 percent, 25 dollars more expensive than in May 2022, which represents that it went from 163.36 to 188.84 dollars.

The rural area was hit up to three times by the increase in the prices of the basic food basket, by the increase in agricultural inputs and by the weather phenomena last year and this year due to the issue of drought, assured Adalberto Blanco, a member of the Table for Food Sovereignty.

This situation influences the fact that more than 60 percent of Salvadorans consider that the economy is their greatest concern, even more than the issue of security.

