Basic price information is also mandatory for publishers

Missing or incorrect basic price information is the reason for a warning. Mere affiliates are also affected by the obligation to state the basic price, as a recent judgment by the LG Hamburg shows.

Basic price obligation – what is that?

Who as entrepreneurs consumers Were in pre-packaged, open packs or as Sales units without packaging by weight, volume, length or area offers or as a provider of these Were advertises to consumers by stating prices must always state basic prices.

This is stipulated by the standard of § 4 of the Price Indication Ordinance (PAngV).

If there is no basic price indication, an incorrect one or one that is not directly perceptible with the price of the goods, this is at risk of a warning.

The basic price is the price per unit of quantity of the respective goods. The unit of measure for the basic price is 1 kilogram, 1 liter, 1 cubic meter, 1 meter or 1 square meter of the goods.

For example, for a 0.75 liter bottle of wine that is offered at 13.90 euros, the basic price “1 liter = 18.52 euros” must be displayed next to the price of 13.90 euros.

Attention, warning trap: Since May 28, 2022, the basic price (with the exception of loose goods, but not relevant for online sales) may no longer be stated in relation to the units 100 grams or 100 milliliters. Since then, the correct units have been 1 kilogram or 1 liter.

There is also a basic price obligation for affiliate marketing

Affiliates (also called publishers) promote other people Offers and usually receive a commission from the proceeds for this, then a sale is made through the mediation.

The affiliate itself does not appear as the seller of the goods, but the dealer advertised by the affiliate.

It is not uncommon for an affiliate to do so for a product that is subject to a basic price Advertising makes, for example in the food and beverages range.

The Hamburg Regional Court (judgment of February 2nd, 2023, Az.: 304 HK O 102/22) recently determined that an affiliate is also obliged to state the basic price.

The operator of a platform on which, by way of affiliate marketing, the Offers be advertised by third parties. The product presented on their platform (also illustrated) could be clicked on. This was then forwarded to the online shop of a third party, where the product could be purchased directly.

The defendant had not stated a basic price on its platform for a product which was itself subject to a basic price and which it advertised stating the price.

In defense, the platform operator argued in the legal dispute that followed a warning that it should be treated in a similar way to Google and that, as a mere intermediary, it would not have any price disclosure obligations.

The Hanseatic judges clearly rejected this point of view.

The platform operator has by not specifying the basic prices for those who are subject to basic prices Were against §§ 5 a paragraph 1 UWG in conjunction with 4 paragraph 1 sentence 1 PAngV and committed a violation of competition law.

In particular, it does not matter that the defendant was not the seller of the advertised goods. It is sufficient for the competitive relationship and the violation of the provision of the PAngV that the defendant acts with the intention of making a profit and also appears on the market when advertising the product, stating its price. The defendant’s business model is clearly aimed at selling the products displayed on the platform. The promotion of sales by an external company is also relevant under competition law.

The judges also saw no objective reason to remove affiliate advertising from the scope of Section 4 (1) PAngV. Also one like this Advertising be already as Offer to be understood within the meaning of this provision, because the consumer’s purchase decision is already based on the pictorial representation and the indication of the purchase price within the framework of the Advertising of the defendant is made and can also be carried out immediately by clicking on the link.

What do we learn from this?

The basic price obligation catches almost everyone, here also the mere affiliate.

This means that affiliates must also be aware of the basic price obligation if they apply Were, which are individually subject to the basic price obligation. Who, as an affiliate, does business outside of the company, subject to a basic fee Offers advertises, which can then be perceived directly, must itself represent a basic price for this.

Otherwise there is a risk of unpleasant consequences, for example in the form of a warning from a competitor or warning association.

Anyone who does affiliate marketing not only in a private circle is acting commercially and their Internet presence must be measured against the legal requirements that apply to business Internet presences.

This includes not only the indication of the basic price. In particular, affiliates must ensure that they use legally secure legal texts on their websites in the form of

• Imprint

• Data protection

• Description of your activity as an intermediary (special intermediary terms and conditions are suitable for this)

hold up.

So be careful when it comes to basic prices. In case of doubt, it is better to indicate too much than too little of the basic price. Otherwise trouble is programmed.

