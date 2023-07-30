Basics and the most important strategies

Trendfolge Trading

This form of day trading is particularly suitable for beginners, as the risk is significantly lower than with the other variants. Trend followers always trade in the direction of a trend. This means that a position can quickly turn profitable if the trend continues. The loss potential is also lower than with counter-trend positions. Ideally, the trend follower invests in a trend relatively early and can gradually lock in profits during the move by using trailing stops (or other types of stop orders).

The main tools of trend followers are moving averages and breakouts. For example, in the case of moving averages, a buy signal is triggered when two different moving average lines cross when a short-term average and a long-term average move from the bottom up. Similarly, a top-down crossing of the short average with the long average gives a sell signal.

Some traders also use the stop and reverse (SAR) method. A position is closed as soon as the crossing of the indicators generates a signal against the previous trend direction, and at the same time a position is entered in the direction of the new signal. In other words, the position is reversed, with the indicator’s entry signal being the exit signal of the previous position. So these traders always have a position. A well-known indicator in this context is the Parabolic SAR.

Trend-following strategies are difficult for markets/stocks that are moving sideways, ie that do not have a strong trend. There is a risk that the trend follower will lose positions endlessly in a volatile sideways phase. Day trading in stocks that move sideways is therefore to be avoided.

Another variation of trend-following day trading is the breakout trade, where the trader places a buy order for a long trade above the high of the candle that initiated the breakout. When new highs are made and the order is filled, it places a stop loss below the low of the breakout move. The short sale variant works in the same way.