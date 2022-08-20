The regional secretary of the Democratic Party in Basilicata, Raffaele La Regina, will withdraw his candidacy in the next elections. A decision born from the controversy that exploded for an old intervention on social media in which The Queen questioned the legitimacy of the state of Israel, ironically about his existence, compared to that of aliens. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, took note of the resignation and asked Enzo Amendola to run as leaders in Basilicata in the Chamber for the democratic and progressive Italy list. Sources from the Nazarene report this

The Queen in the morning had denied an imminent step backwards with a tweet – “No step backwards, we are working on the electoral campaign with passion and determination” -, which, however, would have been removed a little later. Decisive, in this sense, was the work of persuasion started by the Nazarene in the last hours.

The external pressures suffered by the party were too strong – it was the reasoning -. From the center-right, who since yesterday with Matteo Salvini asked for answers from the Democratic Party, and from the Jewish community, which has already intervened harshly: “Candidating young people to Parliament is a valuable choice – wrote the president of the Jewish community in Rome, Ruth Direghello, on Twitter -. If you have to read hate theses that deny Israel’s right to exist then we have a big problem ”.