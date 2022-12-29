Home News Basket, in Ivrea Baskets without goals: the presentation of the teams
Basket, in Ivrea Baskets without goals: the presentation of the teams

Basket, in Ivrea Baskets without goals: the presentation of the teams

In Ivrea the international under 14 basketball tournament Baskets without goals. The final on Friday 30 December, three gymnasiums hosting the matches, the two gymnasiums of the Gramsci institute in Ivrea and the Comunale di Montalto Dora, sixteen teams, seven foreign and nine Italian divided into four groups of four teams each. In Massimo Sardo’s video the presentation of the teams

