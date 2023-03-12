Bonn is off to a strong start again

Bonn started dynamically as usual, captain Karsten Tadda made sure with his first three for a 9:2 lead after a good two minutes. The combative Würzburg team came back to within two points (14:12), Michael Kessens gave the right answer from Bonn with a massive dunk.

But then Würzburg took the lead for the first time (16:18) thanks to a three-pointer from O’Showen Williams, Baskets coach Tuomas Iisalo took the first time-out. Led by TJ Shorts II, Bonn picked up the pace again and held a 27-21 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Würzburg is coming again

In the second quarter, Würzburg struggled against the strong Bonn defense. After a three-pointer by Finn Delaney, Bonn had a double-digit lead for the first time after 13 minutes (38:26). Bonn then kept the guests in the game through unnecessary ball losses, coach Iisalo loudly criticized the error rate during a time-out.

But even after that, Bonn made an unusual number of inaccuracies, Würzburg came within two points (47:45). With a 7:0 run, the Bonners were able to pull away again to 54:45 by the half-time break.

Bonn settles down at the end of the third quarter

After the break, both teams continued to have high shooting rates from the outside, both teams fought for every ball. Bonn laboriously extended their lead to ten points (68:58). Only towards the end of the third quarter did the guests ease up a bit, Bonn’s lead increased to 17 points (77:60).

In the last section, hardly anything came together on the offensive at Würzburg. Bonn played like one piece, seven minutes before the end of the game Delaney gave his team a 20-point lead (81:62) with a dunk.