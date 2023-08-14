Basketball: Bucchi, ‘my new Dinamo ready for challenges’ – News

With the roster revolutionized by the departures and the arrival of five new players, Dinamo Banco di Sardegna is once again relying on coach Piero Bucchi for a season that will still see them engaged on two fronts, Serie A and the Champions League.





“I’m very happy with the team we’ve set up,” says Bucchi, who returned to Sassari for the blue and white team meeting scheduled for Friday the 18th with medical checks and then the departure for Nuoro, where the team will carry out pre-season preparation.





“We have chosen guys with great desire and energy. I am happy because with our possibilities we have put together a competitive, young, hungry, deeper and more European roster.





We may have chosen players from the championship who are not from the very first tier, but I am convinced that the boys will have great availability in the gym, we know that that’s where we have to make the difference and be immediately competitive”, explains the coach.





Captain Devecchi will not be on the pitch, who after 17 consecutive years in the Dinamo shirt has left playing basketball and this year will take on the role of club manager: “We spoke to Jack often, he has an important role in the club, he will be a glue fundamental together with Federico for the team, we will need all his experience on the pitch also in this new role”, underlines Bucchi.





The captain will be Stefano Gentile, who will lead a group with many new faces: point guards Alessandro Cappelletti and Stanley Whittaker, combo guard Breein Tyree, winger Vasilis Charalampopoulis, French center Stephan Gombauld. And last year’s blockade with Senator Gandini, baby Pisano, Kruslin, Treier Bendzius, Raspino and Ousamane Diop went from promise to star.





“I wanted 13 professionals from the beginning – the coach clarifies – I bet a lot on Pisano who I think can grow a lot and I’m happy that he chose to stay with Dinamo and not go and play elsewhere, to try to improve with all the staff and with a busy season”.



