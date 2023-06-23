Basketball Bundesliga: Telekom Baskets Bonn before upheaval – basketball – sport

However, the turnaround came in mid-June: Telekom will increase its sponsorship by one million euros for the coming season. Discussions about a cooperation beyond 2024 are said to be ongoing. “Together with those responsible for the club, we want to broaden the sponsorship and try to give the club a perspective in professional basketball and to secure Bonn as a basketball location in the long term,” said Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges.

Iisalo “would have liked to have stayed here”

For Iisalo and most players, however, this turnaround comes too late. According to Telekom’s “General-Anzeiger”, Iisalo even wanted to present a long-term concept together with Baskets President Wolfgang Wiedlich. However, an appointment for an interview was never made. Much to Iisalos’ regret: “I would have liked to have stayed here. We would have liked to have stayed here. It was the perfect situation for me and my family. But at some point it was clear whoever continues at this location, whether it’s me or another coach, he will become one have to restart.”

Iisalo has now decided not to be part of this reboot. It is not yet known where his path will lead. A persistent rumor persists about a move to Paris Basketball, a club that was only founded in 2017 and is intended to become the flagship of French basketball.

Captain Tadda returns to Bamberg

Captain Karsten Tadda has also already disembarked. He returns to Bamberg, where he played from 2007 to 2015 and won the championship five times and the BBL Cup twice. “We would have liked to have signed him on again and therefore made him an offer,” said Baskets sporting director Savo Milovic. “But of course I can understand that it is a great opportunity for him to return home and live with his family in his new house.”