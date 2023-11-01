Basketball, Champions League: Baskets Bonn lose to Holon in front of empty stands – Basketball – Sport

The game was originally scheduled for October 18th, but was postponed by the association due to the terrorist attacks in Israel. It was still unclear on Tuesday what team size Holon would have. The club will initially play its BCL “home games” in Athens. For Holon it was the first game in over a month.

Bonn quickly loses its rhythm

Accordingly, the Bonn team got into the game better and quickly led 10-0. Holon first took a timeout and then improved: The Israelis took the momentum away from Bonn with their zone defense, Justin Smith shortened the lead to 12:14 with a layup. Both teams made a lot of missed throws and the game was physical. After the first quarter the score was 14:14.

In the second quarter, the guests took the lead for the first time (15:16) thanks to a layup by Drew Crawford. Bonn still lacked rhythm, the baskets’ field goal rate fell below 30 percent and Hapoel got more rebounds.

A scene shortly before the half-time break was typical of Bonn’s disorganized performance: The Baskets missed their last throw before the siren, enabled Holon to mount a successful counterattack through an open defense and in the process also fouled the shooter Amine Noua, who scored a three-pointer with a free throw. made a game out of it. Consequently, the Baskets were behind 28:38 at the break.

Bonn improves – and then declines again

The Baskets came out of the locker room much improved, got off to a 13:2 start in the second half and took the lead again (41:40) after a free throw from Ike Udanoh. But Bonn let up again, didn’t defend well and went into the final quarter with a 50:56 deficit after a three-pointer from Hapoel’s CJ Harris.

In this one too, the defending champions lacked passing and throwing accuracy. Because of Bonn’s poor protection, Holon repeatedly scored easy points after winning the ball and got rebound after rebound. “We need more speed in attack and have to secure the free balls,” demanded Baskets coach Roel Moors during a timeout with the score at 61:67, a good three minutes before the end.

The best from Bonn, the Norwegian Frey, reduced the score to 64:67 with his fifth three-pointer, before Bryan Fobbs brought the hosts back within one point (66:67). But Holon stayed ahead – also because Bonn continued to make life difficult for itself. Fobbs made it 74:75 with a three-pointer with 29 seconds left. Bonn was able to win the ball again, but Noah Kirkwood missed the decisive last throw.

Bonn now against masters Ulm

Bonn’s next game is on Sunday (6:30 p.m.) in the Bundesliga against the German champions Ulm, against whom the Baskets lost the final series last season.

