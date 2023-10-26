Basketball: new knockout for Dinamo in the Champions League – News

A two-faced Dinamo was defeated last night 79-83 at the PalaSerradimigni by Aek Athens, on the second day of the Champions League, and remains at the bottom of the group D table, with zero wins in two games.





A painful defeat for Banco di Sardegna, who practically dominated in the first half, closed ahead by 14 points, reached a maximum lead of 19 points halfway through the third quarter, only to then collapse and allow themselves to be overtaken by the Greeks in the last 40 seconds of the match, after always being ahead.





A physical and mental collapse that coach Piero Bucchi analyzed like this at the end of the match: “I think the team started well, we have to learn to give continuity in the 40′, the only thing is to continue working, we have to start again from the 25′ we have played well to improve ourselves. We have to bring the positive things to our side, especially on loose balls and turn them to our advantage.”





What weighed on the final result, in addition to the obvious physical decline, was the inferiority revealed under the boards, where Dinamo once again clearly lost the battle for rebounds, capturing only 20 against the 48 of their opponents.





However, the match gave some positive signs, with an excellent first quarter (33-20), played with grit, determination and precision. We saw the best Charalampopoulos and Gombauld of the season and flashes of good play.





We lacked the energy to get to the end. The next match in Bcl will be on November 7, in Germany against Ludwinsburg, while on Saturday the white and blue will return to the field for League A, at the PalaSerradimigni against Tortona.



