Basketball: playoff semifinals; Milan-Sassari 95-72 – Lombardy

News

Voigtmann drags EA7. Tomorrow race-1 between Bologna and Tortona

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 27 – EA7 Armani Milano-Banco di Sardegna Sassari 95-72 in game-1 of the semifinal of the basketball playoffs.

The protagonist of the meeting was the center of Milan Johannes Voigtmann, author of 22 points and elected best player of the match. Game-2 will be played next Monday, again at the Forum.

Game-1 of the other semifinal is scheduled for tomorrow, the one between Segafredo Bologna and Bertram Tortona. (HANDLE).

