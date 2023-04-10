news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, 08 APR – breaking latest news will host, from 28 May to 4 June next, the Under 15 National Youth Basketball Finals organized by the Italian Basketball Federation (Fip), in collaboration with the breaking latest news Amateur sports club. The 16 best Italian men’s teams will arrive in the city, over 350 athletes, accompanied by staff and families.



The appointment returns to Abruzzo after 16 years: in 2006, the Men’s Under 18 National Final was organized by the Fip, again under the aegis of the Amatori breaking latest news.



Six days, two facilities and 36 competitions will assign the title of Under 15 Italian Champion. The 2023 edition, organized with the collaboration of the Municipality of breaking latest news, the Province and the Abruzzo Region, will be held in the Pala Elettra and in the Pala Pepe, side-by-side facilities that will allow participants and spectators to watch the races continuously.



At least 1,000 people are expected to be in the stands for the finals.



The opening ceremony will be held on Sunday 28 May with the presentation of the teams. From 29 to 31 May, 24 matches will be played, 8 for each day, which will promote the winners of each group to the quarterfinals on Friday 2 June. Second and third classified will play a dry playoff, scheduled for Thursday, which will complete the Final Eight program. Between Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd June, the 8-team tennis draw will establish the protagonists of the final, which will assign the title on Sunday 4th June. (HANDLE).

