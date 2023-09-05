Basketball World Cup: Germany is very close to the big goal

The World Cup dream is to continue in the extensive area of ​​a shopping center: the German national basketball team is in the quarter-finals of the title fights in Manila on Wednesday (10.45 a.m. / MagentaSport live). Opponents in the Mall of Asia Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000 and is located in the huge shopping center, are Latvia.

The Latvians compete without their superstar Kristaps Porzingis (28). The NBA professional, who is moving from the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics for the new season, had canceled his participation in the tournament due to a foot injury. With Davis Betrans (30/Oklahoma City Thunder) there is only one current NBA professional in the squad. The fact that they are still in the quarterfinals is one of the surprises of the tournament. How they reached the knockout stage is another.

Latvia is the big surprise of the tournament so far

Quelle: dpa/Achmad Ibrahim

“Latvia beat France and Spain. We don’t think it will be an easy game,” said Germany international Daniel Theis (31). They play incredibly well as a team. We all know they can throw. We have to play our basketball, then hopefully that should go our way.”

Latvia is the big surprise of the World Cup

In their preliminary round in Jakarta/Indonesia, the Latvians first won against Lebanon (109:70) and then against France (88:86). The only defeat so far against co-favorite Canada (75:101) was followed by victories against Spain (74:69) and Brazil (104:84). “They are the biggest surprise of this World Cup,” said national coach Gordon Herbert (64). “So far they have played great basketball. They throw well and play very cleverly.”

Great basketball – but that also applies to his own team. The German team was one of only two teams to win the first five games at the World Cup. The other, Lithuania, won five times in a row, but lost the quarterfinals against Serbia 68:87.

Dennis Schröder (right) is the head of the German game

Source: dpa/Hiro Komae

Nevertheless, the mood in the entourage of Germans is not always good. In the most recent German win against Slovenia (100:71), NBA pros Dennis Schröder (29/Toronto Raptors) and Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers) fought on the way to a break. The background was two moves in which Theis had made mistakes. When national coach Herbert wanted to settle the dispute, Schröder also clashed with him.

Dispute between Schröder and Theis is over

According to world information, the players reconciled during the half-time break – in an internal conversation without a coach or supervisor. The reconciliation between Schröder and Herbert took place later in the evening. Nobody received a penalty.

The incident is now over for Theis: “Of course it looks stupid, but it gave the team a push. After that it’s over, it’s no longer an issue. Dennis and I have known each other for 14 years. We both just didn’t play well. We addressed that directly. He told me that I didn’t play well – I assumed that.” And Herbert says: “We had a break. They were on the field before that and we had to change something. We were behind and had to change things. It was just a matter of getting everyone to sit down so I can explain something about how to proceed.”

Apparently the interaction is fruitful. For many experts, Germany has the strongest team at the start of the World Cup. Even stronger than in the generation around world star Dirk Nowitzki (45). With the basketball legend, the national team won bronze in the 2002 World Cup and silver in the 2005 European Championship. Nowitzki himself is enthusiastic about the current generation: “On paper, they are the best team we have ever had. A medal is definitely in there.”

The goal is “to win a medal”

That is also the aim of the players. During the preparations in Abu Dhabi, Herbert asked his team to formulate the requirements for this tournament. To do this, he divided the group into three groups of four in the “Marina 1” conference room in the Hilton Hotel and handed out pens and paper. Some players spoke out ambitiously for “gold” as a goal. In the end, it was agreed to win a “medal”.

And that is still realistic – even if Franz Wagner (22) has been out since the opening game. The NBA professional from the Orlando Magic is considered by many to be the second most important player on the team after Captain Schröder. Whether he can make his comeback after his ankle injury against Latvia is open. The water level reports from the national coach in the matter sound a bit like “And groundhog greets every day” – always the same: “We have to see how he’s doing.” “It will be a decision by the medical department.” And: “It’s a process .”

It is still unclear whether Franz Wagner can play in the quarterfinals

Source: dpa/Matthias Stickel

The German Basketball Association (DBB) cannot alone decide whether and when to use Franz Wagner again, whose brother Moritz (26) also plays for Germany. The Orlando Magic, whose physiotherapist Lindsay Elizondo is in Asia with the DBB entourage, has a say in the decision. She keeps in touch with the medical department in Florida. If the German basketball players win on Wednesday, Team USA will be waiting as opponents on Friday (time still to be determined). The Americans easily beat Italy 100-63 on Tuesday.

“We got lost a few times”

Compared to previous generations, coach Steve Kerr’s team lacks the big names. In addition, they have already lost one game in the tournament – 104:110 against Lithuania. During the preparation, Germany lost just under 91:99, losing a 16-point lead. Despite this, Team USA remains the top favorite for the title.

This is also due to NBA professional Austin Reaves (25). He could have played for Germany on Friday instead of against the DBB team. Reaves has German ancestors and had expressed an interest in changing the association. However, Kerr had trouble finding players for the World Cup. In the United States, a World Cup is considered a less important tournament than the Olympics. When Kerr asked Reaves, the request for a dressing change was forgotten.

The German association is easy on the cancellation and has no problem with it. The team currently only has one big problem – the extensive buildings around the “Conrad” team hotel and the arena. NBA star Theis admits, “We’ve gotten lost a few times.”

