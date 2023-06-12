Baskets Bonn report impressively back and travel to Ulm with a big chest – basketball – sport

Although the Ulmer enjoy home rights in the next two games on Wednesday (8.30 p.m.) and Friday (8.30 p.m.), the Bonn team believe more than ever in the first championship title in the club’s history after making amends for the opening defeat on Friday.

Bonn’s three fall – defense also improved

Bonn’s coach Tuomas Iisalo had already announced the increase in performance immediately after the first duel. “We analyze the game, then we make a plan and then we win game two on Sunday.” He should be right. Especially from a distance, the Baskets showed a different face on Sunday. “Of course it helps if you hit 46 percent from the three-point line instead of 24 percent.” , Iisalo said after Sunday’s game. And when it came to defence, Bonn put more than just a shovel on it. While the best defensive team in the league recorded only five steals in game one, the Baskets got 13 on Sunday! Ball conquests – Ulm, however, only three.

Another reason for Bonn’s impressive return in the final series: Bonn worked as a team again – a great strength of the season so far. Even if MVP TJ Shorts didn’t score more than 20 points, other players were there. With this unity, Bonn took first place in the main round and the title in the Champions League. Power forward Finn Delany filled that role on Sunday. The New Zealander was named Player of the Match with 23 points and four three-pointers converted. A total of five players scored in double figures.

Ulm in the role of frightening favourites

The Ulmer, where only Karim Jallow scored in double digits (17 points), are now counting on a learning effect after the severe setback. “Maybe that was the right time that we got hit on the lid” said Ulm’s coach Anton Gavel: “I hope we needed something like that to be able to prepare properly for the next two meetings, to be ready to put in a real fight.”

His team had previously caused a sensation with a 3-1 win in the quarterfinals against defending champion Alba Berlin and a smooth 3-0 win in the semifinals against co-favorite Bayern Munich. And in the last main round game at the beginning of May, Ulm showed that they can be counted on in the playoffs. Anton Gavel’s team brought Bonn to the brink of defeat at home, but ended up losing 83-85.

Next two games in Ulm

After two games, the final series is balanced. After this show of power and the win by 29 points, the series doesn’t really feel balanced anymore. Should Bonn get into a frenzy from the start of the next two games in Ulm, Shorts, Delany and Co. will be difficult to stop on their way to the first championship title in the club’s history.



Source: red/dpa

