Bassani splendid third in Argentina

Bassani splendid third in Argentina

Amazing Bassani in Argentina. The rider from Feltre finished third in race 1 of the Argentine superbike Grand Prix. Behind Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea there is him, riding his Ducati Panigale. On the San Juan circuit, Bautista dominated in the second part of the race, after a surprising Bassani showed he could play against the Spaniard in the first, thanks to a very fast start and an encouraging pace. But in the end the quality of the leader of the standings (80 points over Razgatlioglu) made the difference. The Feltrino dueled with Jonathan Rea for second place, a challenge that saw him come out defeated, but he can only be satisfied for the third podium of the season. Fourth Iker Lecuona, fifth Michael Ruben Rinaldi and not Andrea Locatelli

