“I minister? Ready to give advice for my country that I love”. Like this Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of San Martino hospital in Genoa, on Radio 24 ’24 Mattino ‘. “I am happy – adds Bassetti – to do what I do, then if you want to ask me for advice, I will be happy to give it because I love this country , I work for a public university, for a public hospital, I believe – he concludes – that our National Health System needs a lot of advice and therefore I am ready to give it “.

Matteo Bassetti: “If they asked me, I would be the Minister of Health”

Bassetti is one of the infectious diseases who most appeared in the media in the Covid emergency and has long been a staunch defender of vaccination campaigns, but at the same time he supports the need to loosen the rules on the management of the virus, it has always been said that he is close to the center-right, and in this context his name has also turned among the candidates for the office of minister. In the past, his name was shot as a possible health councilor of the Regioen Liguria, but he has always said that he is quite available for a role in the ministry.

Covid, Bassetti: “It’s time to lift the quarantine for the positives”

