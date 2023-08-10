Bastei Lübbe is growing, profitably. Focus on “publishing activity” – digital offer, book, magazine



Like the company, Bastei Lübbe shares have seen turbulent times. But in the meantime, people are appearing “focused” again. Publishing content – ​​and is also successful with it. This is also confirmed by the Q1 figures as of June 30, 2023 of the 2023/4 financial year Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0).In the period from April to June, group sales amounted to EUR 22.8 million after EUR 19.0 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 20.5%. Group EBIT increased to EUR 2.1 million in the first quarter after EUR 0.3 million in the previous year. There is still a long way to go for the Cologne publishing house, but we are confident that we are heading in the right direction. Especially in the economic environment with rising consumer prices, Bastei Lübbe’s “product portfolio” does not have it easy, but you can still grow. Not that bad.

Bastei Lübbe share boring? One should not underestimate the small cap.



Of course, Bastei Lübbe is not a biotech value that can multiply if it is approved. Bastei Lübbe stands for a traditional group that has come to terms with changing demand structures and product forms. Who is now pursuing a clear strategy in order to continue to have a voice in the market in the future – and in a consolidating market, the survivors are sometimes an interesting investment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

