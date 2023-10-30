Home » Bath & Body Works Announces Over 30,000 Open Positions for the Holiday Season
Bath & Body Works Announces Over 30,000 Open Positions for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is fast approaching, and Bath & Body Works is gearing up for one of the busiest times in the retail industry. The company has announced that it currently has over 30,000 open positions ranging from sales associates to jobs available at its distribution centers.

The hiring process began on August 29, but with the influx of applications, Bath & Body Works still has numerous vacancies available. These positions include both temporary and full-time roles, with competitive wages offered.

Sales associates can earn up to $12.92 USD per hour, while those working in the company’s distribution centers can get paid between $18.25 USD and $23.50 USD per hour.

To apply for these open positions, interested candidates must visit the online platform provided by Bath & Body Works. While the company has already conducted several hiring events, the last one ending on October 12, the website remains the only way to access and apply for available vacancies.

The online platform not only allows job seekers to apply but also provides information on the available positions. Additionally, Bath & Body Works is offering a $500.00 USD bonus for each successful referral, along with some flexibility when it comes to choosing work schedules.

According to Deon Riley, the director of human resources at Bath & Body Works, the holiday season is an exciting time for the company. Riley emphasized the importance of their seasonal holiday associates, stating that the company’s success during this period would not be possible without their support.

As retail stores and commerce in general brace themselves for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and Christmas rush, the demand for temporary hires is expected to surge. Bath & Body Works’ offering of thousands of seasonal jobs provides an opportunity for individuals looking to earn extra income during this prosperous time.

With limited hiring events left, interested applicants are encouraged to visit Bath & Body Works’ online platform as soon as possible to apply for these coveted positions. With competitive wages and the chance to earn referral bonuses, Bath & Body Works aims to attract top talent to ensure a successful holiday season for their stores.

